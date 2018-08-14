Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A medical device maker has settled a lawsuit over the death of a Yale University psychologist who died in 2013 when a machine part detached and caused her blood to be pumped onto a hospital room floor.

Germany-based Maquet Cardiopulmonary and its U.S. sales division based in Wayne, New Jersey, settled the lawsuit in Connecticut with the husband of Susan Nolen-Hoeksema (NO’-lehn HUCK’-she-mah), according to court documents filed Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Maquet acknowledged the machine part was defective and placed some blame on Yale-New Haven Hospital, which denied liability.

Nolen-Hoeksema was chair of Yale’s Department of Psychology. Yale says she was recognized internationally for her work on how people regulate their feelings and emotions.

She was 53 when she died.

