FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — One of the Navajo Nation’s popular comedians is facing medical complications that have forced him to take a break from performances.
The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that James Junes, known for the stand-up comedy duo James and Ernie, has been recovering after having a cancerous polyp removed in February. Complications with the surgery have prolonged his recovery, causing him to cancel shows and appearances.
Junes said he started having abdominal pain last spring but did not undergo a colonoscopy until December. That colonoscopy identified a quarter-sized polyp that was stage 0 colon cancer.
Junes has been a comedian, actor and motivational speaker for 17 years. He says he is grateful for the support to him and his family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
___
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com