JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center is naming a building for Gov. Phil Bryant.

College Board trustees approved the plan Thursday morning.

Bearing Bryant’s name will be the university’s recently opened medical school building in Jackson. The five-story, $74 million structure was officially opened in August, giving the university room to expand the number of physicians it trains.

The Republican governor has hailed the building and expanded medical school classes as part of his legacy.

In papers presented to trustees, the university credits Bryant for directing $10 million in federal community development money to the building, as well as helping persuade lawmakers to borrow $64 million for the structure.

The medical school expanded to 155 first-year students in August and will grow to 165 students in 2018.