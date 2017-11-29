Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ Medicaid patients will see a change in health care coverage Jan. 1.

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services has signed a $60 billion deal with seven insurers to cover nearly three million low-income clients.

Lawmakers have protested the way that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration procured the deal. Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris has convened a hearing Thursday in Chicago on the issue.

HFS spokesman John Hoffman says the agency followed the same proper process for such purchases as it has for decades.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Illinois spends $10.5 billion a year on Medicaid. It will pay about $15 billion annually starting next year but cover hundreds of thousands more.

And Hoffman says it will save up to $300 million a year because insurers agreed to be paid less by the state.

The Associated Press