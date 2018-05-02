CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Supporters of continuing New Hampshire’s expanded Medicaid program are rallying outside the Statehouse ahead of a key vote, many wearing fill-in-the-blank T-shirts that explain how many people in their hometowns would benefit.

The current program uses Medicaid funds to purchase private health plans for about 50,000 low-income residents, but it will expire this year if lawmakers don’t reauthorize it. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that would continue the program for five years, but change its structure to a managed care model. It also would impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state’s cost as federal funding decreases.

At a rally Wednesday, supporters chanted, “Healthy people, healthy state, health insurance makes us great.”