AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine health care providers, lawmakers and advocates are planning to rally to demand that Maine take action on voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

The state faces a Tuesday deadline to submit a routine application to ensure roughly $500 million in annual federal funding for expansion.

The tens of thousands of low-income individuals who could benefit from such expansion are still waiting for Gov. Paul LePage’s administration and lawmakers to take action.

The governor for months has said he won’t take any steps to expand Medicaid until lawmakers provide funding without raising taxes, dipping into the rainy day fund or using budgetary gimmicks.

Democratic lawmakers say the LePage administration doesn’t need additional funds to file the application. Lawmakers haven’t yet held a hearing on providing funds for Medicaid expansion, including administrative costs.