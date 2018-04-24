PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The latest forecast shows about 300,000 Rhode Island residents will be enrolled in Medicaid by June, which is 6,000 more than the governor estimated in her budget plan.

The Providence Journal reports the estimates released by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Monday predict Medicaid spending will be $18.3 million over budget.

The federal government will cover the majority of the increase. However, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is also asking lawmakers to add $15.7 million in Medicaid spending next year.

Raimondo’s request will put her Medicaid budget $18.5 million in the red.

The state has underestimated enrollment over the past few years. Raimondo’s administration blames the issue on the state’s troubled computer system for benefits programs, which has added people ineligible for Medicaid.