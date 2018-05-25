TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The company processing Kansas Medicaid applications is days away from potentially facing millions in fines for inadequate performance that has frustrated state officials, health providers and patients for years.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas told Maximus in January the contractor must improve by June 1 or pay retroactive penalties potentially exceeding $250,000 a day.

Maximus’ contract calls for 98 percent accuracy on financial payments, but the contractor was achieving 40 percent.

Company officials expect to meet its June 1 performance target. But lawmakers and advocates are skeptical after years of missing or wrongly processed applications that cost providers money and patients time.

Kansas Medicaid Director Jon Hamdorf said Thursday that Maximus has “really made a good faith effort” to improve performance but will be fined if it falls short.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com