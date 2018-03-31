PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Students interested in pursuing a career in media could be getting a leg up on the cost of college.
Rhode Island Public Broadcasting Service (WSBE-TV) is offering a new $15,000 scholarship to high school seniors considering a career in broadcasting, communications or journalism.
High school seniors from the station’s broadcast area in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts who plan to attend a four-year college are eligible to apply. Scholarships will be renewable for up to four years, and is not restricted to Rhode Island universities.
Rhode Island PBS created the scholarship fund with proceeds from a one-time revenue boost. The deadline to apply is April 6.
