RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Associated Press and North Carolina media outlets have asked a judge to unseal evidence in a lawsuit alleging that sheriff’s deputies engaged in a pattern of excessive force that ended in a man’s wrongful death.
A lawyer representing two newspapers, two television stations and the AP moved to intervene in the case late Thursday, asking the judge to make public evidence including deposition transcripts.
The underlying lawsuit was brought by plaintiffs including the mother of John David Livingston, who was fatally shot in 2015 by a Harnett County deputy. Others allege excessive force in separate instances.
The media outlets argue that it serves the public interest to see evidence showing how the law enforcement agency operated. They argue there’s no compelling reason to keep it secret.
