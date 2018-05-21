PARIS (AP) — A French newspaper is reporting that hooded men shot at young people near a Marseille culture center.
Marseille’s La Provence newspaper says the men arrived in three vehicles and opened fire with Kalashnikov rifles on Monday evening.
The paper says at least one injured person was taken to a hospital.
La Provence also reports there was an exchange of gunfire with police.
