The Associated Press

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford City Council appears ready to give a green light to Uber and Lyft.

The Mail Tribune reports the ride-sharing giants have indicated they want to operate in southern Oregon’s largest city. As in other places, traditional taxi companies complain they are subject to tougher requirements than ride-sharing companies, and are concerned they will be driven out of business.

Under a proposed ordinance, both ride-sharing and taxi companies would pay the city a $50 operator fee, a $30 taxi card identification fee and a $100 business license fee. Each ride-share driver would be required to obtain a business license because he or she is an independent contractor.

Councilman Kevin Stine says adding Uber and Lyft will increase transportation options, and that’s good for Medford.

The Associated Press