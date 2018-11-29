MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Medford man who was incarcerated at an eastern Oregon prison died Friday at a nearby hospital.

The Mail Tribune reports 53-year-old Darrick William Roberts died near the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario.

Oregon Department of Corrections officials announced his death Wednesday.

Officials did not disclose the cause of death. They said that as is standard, Oregon State Police were notified and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Roberts’ earliest release date was November 2021.

He entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody in late September and had been sentenced in a felony driving under the influence of intoxicants case earlier that month.

