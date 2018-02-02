MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Medford man has been charged with aggravated animal abuse after police say he strangled and stabbed the family dog.
Medford police Lt. Kerry Curtis says 24-year-old Jordan Vogel was found in a parking lot near the apartment where the dead dog was discovered in a back bedroom.
A witness told police that Vogel suffers from chronic mental illness, and attacked the dog Thursday after getting into an argument with a family member.
Curtis says Vogel had been arrested Jan. 22 for an incident in which he ended up assaulting a police officer.
