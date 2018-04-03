MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford City Council will consider adding three new police officers as part of a “Livability Team” that would deal directly with problems in neighborhoods.

City officials say homelessness, bad behavior and disruptive neighbors have led to intimidation and bullying. Police are also dealing with people living in recreational vehicles or broken-down vehicles in driveways.

Councilor Dick Gordon says he’s alarmed at the number of complaints, and believes the current police force is insufficient for a place the size of Medford.

To pay for the team, city officials have suggested to the council that it increase the public safety fee on utility bills. In addition, the city might qualify for a federal grant of $125,000 per year for three years.

The council will look at those and other options Thursday.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/