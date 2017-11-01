MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Medford may expand a new “exclusion zone” that bars people engaging in certain behaviors from entering the city’s downtown core.
The Mail Tribune reported Wednesday that the exclusion zone in the downtown area appears to have created problems with public drunkenness, graffiti and public urination elsewhere in the city. The law was passed in April.
Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan sent a letter Sept. 27 asking the city to expand the boundaries of the zone to include the Jackson County Courthouse and other county buildings.
Homeless advocates say the law unfairly criminalizes homelessness and an expansion of the zone could impact people using a warming shelter.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
The City Council will consider the new boundary request at a meeting Thursday.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/