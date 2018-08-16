MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport is coming off of its biggest month ever.

The Mail Tribune reports the Medford airport soared to an all-time monthly high of 105,954 passengers last month, a 17.8 percent jump over July 2017’s 89,948 figure.

Ashland-based travel writer Ed Perkins credits the passenger boom to a growing economy and a growing population in the area. He also credits the fact the airport is a four- or five-hour drive from a better airport.

To put the past two months in perspective, for all of 1982, the Medford airport saw 167,087 passengers. More than 200,000 have flown in and out of the Rogue Valley this June and July. July’s figure was more than double the July 2004 mark of 51,028.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/