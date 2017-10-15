PISECO LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A proposal on New York’s November ballot could clear the way for some local projects on state lands deemed “forever wild.”

For now, if any town within the 3 million acres of forest preserve land in the Adirondack or Catskill parks needs so much as a sliver of state land to enlarge a culvert, widen a road or put in a new water line, it has to ask legislators and voters to amend the state constitution. That process takes at least three years.

The measure directs the state to set aside 250 acres as a “land bank” to offset any state land used for community health and safety improvements.

It has the support of Adirondack environmental groups.