WASHINGTON (AP) — High school students who missed more than six weeks of school would receive their diplomas under a measure approved by the Washington, D.C. Council.
The Washington Post reports the measure passed Tuesday would only apply to students who meet all other academic standards.
Council member David Grosso says the measure will also apply to students in lower grades who are at risk of not advancing to the next grade because of absences. City policy dictates that students with 30 or more absences in class should fail.
The council passed the reprieve on an emergency basis, meaning it’ll be implemented on an expedited timeline and doesn’t require congressional review.
Mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature is needed for the reprieve to go into effect, but her administration has said it opposes the measure.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com