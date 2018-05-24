BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to change to the state constitution to explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting in elections is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger (JAY’-gur) on Thursday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the proposed constitutional amendment.
The amendment’s supporters need to get signatures from at least 26,904 North Dakota voters by July 9 to put the measure on the November ballot.
Gary Emineth, a candidate for the state Senate seat in Bismarck, submitted the proposed constitutional amendment earlier this month.
The North Dakota Constitution already defines a voter as a U.S. citizen. But Emineth says the wording is “ambiguous” and another section is proposed for clarity.