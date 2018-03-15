MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Health officials say a case of measles has been found in an international traveler arriving in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Shelby County Health Department says in a news release that the traveler arrived in Memphis on Monday. Officials say the traveler sought medical care and was placed in isolation, and there was minimal risk of exposure to the community.

The traveler has not been identified. People who are potentially at risk have been or are being notified and are currently being monitored.

Measles is a contagious viral infection characterized by a generalized rash and high fever. The illness is accompanied by a cough, red eyes, and runny nose, lasting five to six days.