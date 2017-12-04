KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Transportation is frustrated over delays in a bridge between Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The new Sarah Long Bridge, which is being built at a cost of $170 million, was supposed to open Sept. 1, but there’s still no opening date.

Ron Taylor from Maine DOT tells WGME-TV that it’s been a “very long and challenging process.”

Like the old bridge, this one will be a double-decker to allow for trains on the bottom level and cars on top. It will feature a single “hybrid” span that can be lifted for passage of tall ships and lowered when a train needs to cross.

Maine-based contractor Cianbro is being fined $1,000 for every day it’s late. Officials now hope to open for traffic in January.

