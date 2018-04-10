PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a man has been recovered from Lake Pleasant in northwest Phoenix.

They say 54-year-old Fernando Vargas didn’t know how to swim and wasn’t using a flotation device.

Vargas was in the lake with his 32-year-old daughter just south of Scorpion Bay on Monday afternoon when they tried to cross the bay.

Vargas went under the water and his daughter unsuccessfully tried holding him up.

Nearby boaters rescued the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

Emergency crews were called to search for Vargas.

MCSO divers searched the water for the rest of the day, but the search was suspended by darkness.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and Vargas’ body was recovered about 10 a.m.