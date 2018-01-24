FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been found dead in a Fountain Hills parking lot and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards early Wednesday after receiving reports of a body being found.
They say the victim’s name is being withheld at this time.
Authorities didn’t immediately any information about a possible cause of death.
Sheriff’s officials say they don’t have a suspect in custody yet.