FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been found dead in a Fountain Hills parking lot and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards early Wednesday after receiving reports of a body being found.

They say the victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Authorities didn’t immediately any information about a possible cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials say they don’t have a suspect in custody yet.