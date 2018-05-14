APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating a fatal shooting in Apache Junction and still searching for a suspect.
Deputies were called to a home about 1:30 a.m. Monday on reports that a man had been shot.
They found the gunshot victim on the property, which included a house, trailer home and several outbuildings.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
His name hasn’t been released yet.