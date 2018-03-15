Share story

By
The Associated Press

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Canadian couple and an Iowa woman who died after being struck by an SUV on a sidewalk in Fountain Hills, Arizona..

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 72-year-old Robert Bonta and his 71-year-old wife Karen were killed in the accident Tuesday along with 60-year-old Patti Doornbos.

They say Doornbos’ husband — 60-year-old Ronald Doornbos — suffered a head injury and remains hospitalized in critical condition after multiple surgeries.

The pedestrians’ hometowns weren’t immediately available Thursday. Authorities say the couples didn’t know each other.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

They say charges are pending against the 27-year-old man who was driving the SUV when it jumped a curb and struck the two couples as they waited to cross a street.

Fountain Hills is 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

The Associated Press