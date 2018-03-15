FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Canadian couple and an Iowa woman who died after being struck by an SUV on a sidewalk in Fountain Hills, Arizona..
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 72-year-old Robert Bonta and his 71-year-old wife Karen were killed in the accident Tuesday along with 60-year-old Patti Doornbos.
They say Doornbos’ husband — 60-year-old Ronald Doornbos — suffered a head injury and remains hospitalized in critical condition after multiple surgeries.
The pedestrians’ hometowns weren’t immediately available Thursday. Authorities say the couples didn’t know each other.
They say charges are pending against the 27-year-old man who was driving the SUV when it jumped a curb and struck the two couples as they waited to cross a street.
Fountain Hills is 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.