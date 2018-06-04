PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a man found last weekend near State Route 303 and Glendale Avenue has been identified.
They say the body was that of 56-year-old Tim Lavaugn Harnack.
The body was discovered Saturday and sheriff’s officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in the case yet and authorities didn’t immediately say how Harnack died.
