PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say two suspects have been arrested after the seizure of a large amount of narcotic drugs.

They say detectives with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and county Drug Suppression Task Force wrapped up a five-month investigation by identifying a group selling the drugs on Phoenix-area streets.

Detectives served several search warrants in the investigation and seized about 8,000 Fentanyl pills from various locations, including a storage unit in the Maryvale area.

Sheriff’s officials say $10,000 in cash and a handgun also were seized.

They say 33-year-old Octavio Gutierrez-Hernandez and 23-year-old Jorge Bazan were both booked into jail Monday on suspicion of conspiracy and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

It was unclear Tuesday if either man has legal representation yet.