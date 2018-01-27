TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally says the future of an Air Force attack jet has been boosted by the service’s announcement that its next budget request will include money for new wings for the aircraft.
McSally says the Air Force’s announcement about its funding request shows that the service recognizes that A-10s are indispensable to the aircraft’s main mission of supporting ground troops.
The Air Force said last year that it would have to ground three of nine A-10 squadrons if it lacked funding to replace wings that have outlived their lifespans. The A-10s started entering operational service in the late 1970s.
McSally’s 2nd Congressional District in southern Arizona includes Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home to the A-10-equppped 355th Fighter wing.
