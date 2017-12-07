AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven will stay on the job in 2018 beyond the completion of his current contract.

McRaven’s original 3-year contract expires this month. A system spokeswoman said Thursday that McRaven will stay on the job without a new one. The chancellor serves at the will of the Board of Regents, and McRaven’s predecessors did not have contracts.

McRaven is a retired admiral and former head of U.S. special operations forces and earns about $1.9 million per year. His future at the system had been in doubt after several high-profile clashes with state lawmakers over guns on campus, tuition rates for immigrants in the country illegally, and other issues.

As chancellor, McRaven oversees 14 campuses, 215,000 students and 90,000 employees.