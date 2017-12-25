BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — McLean County officials are considering a proposal for a new central Illinois wind farm that would include about 100 turbines and other structures.
The Pantagraph reports a public hearing will be held Jan. 2 on the plan from Chicago alternative energy company Invenergy.
The company submitted paperwork for a permit to allow construction to start in the next two years. The wind farm would be built across more than 100 parcels on about 13,000 acres in Chenoa, Gridley, Lawndale, Lexington and Money Creek townships.
The application states the project will provide power for about 69,000 homes. It says the company’s goal is to be operational in 2019 or 2020.
Another company has been competing to build a wind farm in the same area.