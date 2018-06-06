BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A leak resulting from a damaged pipeline in McKenzie County spilled an estimated 8,400 gallons of produced water, impacting rangeland.
Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.
The state Health Department says the leak happened May 29 when a pipeline was struck by crews installing a water line about 15 miles southeast of Watford City. The pipeline is part of a gathering system for a saltwater disposal facility owned by Hanna SWD.
State officials have inspected the site and are monitoring cleanup.
