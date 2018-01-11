PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A businessman in the technology sector says he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for the state’s 1st Congressional District in 2018.
Deaglan McEachern, of Portsmouth, announced his candidacy for Congress in an email blast on Wednesday, becoming the seventh Democrat to enter the race.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports the 34-year-old McEachern was a co-founder of New Hampshire For Amazon, which advocated for the online retailer to choose the state for its second headquarters.
He’s joining at least six other Democrats to succeed Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who’s stepping down after her term ends. State Rep. Mindi Messmer, of Rye, Executive Councilor Chris Pappas, Former AFL-CIO head Mark MacKenzie, former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati, Rochester City Attorney Terence O’Rourke, and former Marine Maura Sullivan are running.
Republicans include state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards.
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/