COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Court documents show that a woman who police say squeezed into a McDonald’s drive-thru window in Maryland to steal food, a drink and money has pleaded guilty.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that 27-year-old Jessica Marie Cross admitted to charges of burglary and theft and will spend three months in jail.

Cross, nicknamed the “hamburglar” of Howard County by police, stole from a McDonald’s in Columbia.

Surveillance video showed Cross peering into the drive-thru window, reaching in to pour herself a drink and then climbing into the window. The McDonald’s was closed at the time, and about $1,400 was missing the following day.

Cross was also sentenced to over three years of probation, during which she must complete treatment for mental health as well as for drug and alcohol addiction.

