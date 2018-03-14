JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of supporters of state Sen. Chris McDaniel want Gov. Phil Bryant to appoint him to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Thad Cochran.

Speaking Wednesday at the state Capitol, they say the Republican legislator from Ellisville best represents their conservative views, suggesting McDaniel is owed the seat after losing a 2014 runoff to Cochran.

McDaniel, who is currently challenging U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in a Republican primary, says he hasn’t made up his mind yet about switching races. The open seat would be up for election in a November nonpartisan election.

Bryant says pressure won’t affect his decision on who to appoint and that McDaniel should focus on his current race.

The Republican governor tells WXXV-TV that he’s likely to make the appointment in middle of April.