WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “some kind of response” is needed from the United States for Saudi Arabia’s role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

McConnell told reporters Tuesday what happened to Khashoggi was “completely abhorrent to everything the United States holds dear and stands for.” He said senators are “discussing what the appropriate response would be.”

Senators are increasingly uneasy with President Donald Trump’s handling of Saudi Arabia after the Oct. 2 killing of the U.S.-educated journalist. They are prepared to grill top administration officials Wednesday in a closed-door briefing.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot to kill Khashoggi. The journalist was slain while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for marriage paperwork.