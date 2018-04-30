LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will likely consider a package of proposals to combat the nation’s opioid addiction problems.
The Kentucky Republican attended a closed-door session Monday in Louisville to discuss how opioid addiction is hampering employers’ efforts to find enough workers.
McConnell later touted his legislation that encourages businesses and treatment groups to work together to help recovering addicts find jobs. The bill seeks to expand transitional housing for those in recovery.
McConnell says the proposal will likely be folded into a comprehensive package to confront opioid abuse. As majority leader, McConnell sets the Senate’s schedule.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Scott Hesseltine, an executive with a Louisville organization offering substance abuse treatment, says McConnell’s bill is part of the “what-next piece” — to help people transition from treatment to employment.