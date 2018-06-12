MACON, Ga. (AP) — The McClatchy Co. has named Tim Regan-Porter, who was Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, as the new South region editor.
The Telegraph of Macon reported Monday that Regan-Porter will be part of McClatchy’s regional leadership team. The south regional newsrooms are located in Macon and Columbus in Georgia, and Biloxi, Mississippi.
Regan-Porter will be based in Macon. He will start his new position the first week of July after completing a 10-month fellowship at the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University.
Prior to his Mercer assignment, Regan-Porter was the president and co-founder of the music magazine Paste.
Regan-Porter spent the past six years in Macon as the director at Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, an innovative partnership among Mercer, The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting and 13WMAZ.