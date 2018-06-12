Share story

By
The Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The McClatchy Co. has named Tim Regan-Porter, who was Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, as the new South region editor.

The Telegraph of Macon reported Monday that Regan-Porter will be part of McClatchy’s regional leadership team. The south regional newsrooms are located in Macon and Columbus in Georgia, and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Regan-Porter will be based in Macon. He will start his new position the first week of July after completing a 10-month fellowship at the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University.

Prior to his Mercer assignment, Regan-Porter was the president and co-founder of the music magazine Paste.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Regan-Porter spent the past six years in Macon as the director at Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, an innovative partnership among Mercer, The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting and 13WMAZ.

The Associated Press