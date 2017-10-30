RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is going to Germany next month for a conference on climate change.

The governor’s office said last week McAuliffe will discuss his plan to curb carbon emissions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn.

McAuliffe has been sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump’s record on the environment. The governor, a Democrat, has previously directed his administration to formulate regulations to “abate, control, or limit” carbon dioxide emissions from power plants fired by fossil fuels.

McAuliffe will be in Germany from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.