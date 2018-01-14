RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s outgoing governor has pulled a prank on his successor.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam found images of Terry McAuliffe on his bed pillows at the Governor’s Mansion.
McAuliffe, also a Democrat, emblazoned the pillows with one of his favorite sayings: “Sleep when you’re dead.”
Northam and his wife, first lady Pam Northam, spent their first night in the mansion resting their heads on the 72nd’s governor’s grinning mug.
Such pranks are common in Virginia, the only state where the governorship changes hands every four years.
During the last changeover, Republican Bob McDonnell had left a huge stuffed bear in the private bathroom for a newly sworn-in McAuliffe. It was a real bear taken from the office of McDonnell’s natural resources secretary Doug Domenech.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com