WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has been mum on running for president. But he’s entertained the idea of debating President Donald Trump in 2020.

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” McAuliffe did not directly answer Jake Tapper’s question about a presidential run. McAuliffe said he’ll spend 2018 focused on a redistricting project, “and we’ll see what happens after that.”

McAuliffe considered “hypothetically” debating the president and said: “You’d have to sell tickets to that debate.”

The Democrat said he thinks that “everybody sits around and dreams about a debate of President Trump and how much fun that could actually be. The truth — get the truth out there. Let the facts speak for themselves.”

McAuliffe left office Saturday after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was sworn in.