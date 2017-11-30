RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the state beat out North Carolina in landing 25 new jobs.

McAuliffe’s office said Wednesday that idX Corporation, a retail supplier, plans to spend $2.68 million to expand its operations in Spotsylvania County.

McAuliffe approved a $75,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund for the company, which is also eligible for other state aid.

idX makes millwork, fixtures and other items. It announced in February that it would create 150 jobs with a $7.2 million investment in Virginia.