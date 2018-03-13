RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to be the University of Richmond’s commencement speaker.
The school announced Tuesday that McAuliffe will give the May 13 address.
McAuliffe left office earlier this year and is often mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential hopeful in 2020. He is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.
The former governor is currently helping raise money for National Democratic Redistricting Committee and has said he plans to help elect Democratic governor’s nationwide this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76