BOSTON (AP) — An MBTA bus driver is cited for failing to stop at a red light and crashing into a school bus, injuring five people.

The Boston Globe reports transit officials believe a 57-year-old male employee didn’t stop the bus for a flashing red light in Egleston Square.

The transit bus collided with a Boston Public Schools bus shortly before 6 a.m., and injured five passengers on the MBTA bus. No children were aboard the school bus.

The MBTA driver has received a citation for failure to stop.

The school bus driver was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Transit police had previously misreported the school bus was the one that ran the red light.

