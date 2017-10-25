SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has proposed a budget that would open 368 beds at Oxbow Jail — without raising taxes.

The jail has been closed for 14 years. McAdams’ plan presented to the council on Tuesday would have it open in Summer 2018 using county and state funds.

The county’s already crowded jail began struggling even more this year under pressures from more than 1,700 arrests in Operation Rio Grande, the multi-agency effort to root out lawlessness in Salt Lake City’s most troubled neighborhood.

County officials say Oxbow’s opening would cost $7.4 million next year and about $9 million per year after that to maintain and staff.

McAdams’ budget proposal also calls for a 2.5 percent pay increase for all county employees — costing about $2.6 million.