WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Voters in a Maine city will decide next month whether to keep their mayor in office in the wake of the Republican’s use of Twitter to mock a school shooting survivor.

The Morning Sentinel reports Waterville’s City Council voted Tuesday to place the recall question on the June 12 ballot. The recall concerns Mayor Nick Isgro, who was also fired from his assistant vice president job at Skowhegan Savings Bank over a tweet that said “Eat it, Hogg.” The tweet referenced Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg.

Isgro wasn’t present at Tuesday’s meeting. He has blamed the recall effort on “well-connected and wealthy political elites.”

Councilor Sydney Mayhew, an Isgro supporter, said he didn’t support the recall, but voted to put it on the ballot so the public can vote.

