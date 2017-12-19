PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Pawtucket’s mayor is warning that losing the city’s beloved Red Sox minor league team to Worcester is a very real threat.
Democratic Mayor Donald Grebien called a press conference Tuesday to urge Rhode Island lawmakers to immediately approve state funding for a new stadium for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox.
He said the central Massachusetts city’s deal is potentially more enticing than the $45 million Rhode Island and Pawtucket are collectively offering toward a new, $97 million facility to replace McCoy Stadium.
Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Tuesday the city hasn’t finalized its proposal but acknowledged it continues to have “regular conversations” with the team.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has warned she’s not interested in a bidding war with Massachusetts over the PawSox.