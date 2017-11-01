PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of Providence says he will again ask state legislators to allow the city to monetize its water supply to fund the pension system.
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says he believes the sale or lease of the city water system could generate over $300 million for the city. Elorza tells WPRI-TV that all of the funds raised could be deposited into the city’s pension fund.
According to a projection by the city actuary, Providence has just 25 percent of the money needed to cover future pension payments to retirees.
Earlier this year, Elorza asked the state General Assembly to create a regional water authority that could lease water systems. Lawmakers took no action on the proposal after Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello announced his opposition to the proposal.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com