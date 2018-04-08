BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Martin Walsh says he has allotted $2 million in the city’s 2019 budget to fund a controversial police body camera program.

The Boston Globe reports the mayor said the city may start the body camera program in stages once more can be learned from Northeastern University’s study on the city’s one-year pilot program in June.

The proposed funding is part of Walsh’s budget, which will be filed this week for review by the city council.

A preliminary review of the pilot program found that body camera-wearing officers were less likely to have complaints of wrongdoing filed against them.

The budget also includes an extra $100,000 for a street workers program for high-crime neighborhoods.

