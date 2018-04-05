WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine mayor is receiving backlash for a tweet making fun of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.
The Morning Sentinel reports some Waterville officials are calling for Republican Mayor Nick Isgro to resign. Isgro wrote in a tweet earlier this week that Parkland student David Hogg should “eat it.”
The post was in response to an article about Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked Hogg online and lost advertisers. The tweet has since been deleted.
The Maine Democratic Party said in a news release Isgro’s post was part of a “long line of aggressive and often bigoted social media statements.”
Four Democratic city councilors condemned Isgro’s comments on Thursday.
Isgro declined to comment when he was contacted on Facebook.
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/